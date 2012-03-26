New Issue-Telekom Austria prices 750 mln euro 2022 bond

March 26 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Telekom Austria AG

Issue Amount 750 million euro

Maturity Date April 04, 2022

Coupon 4.0 pct

Reoffer price 99.984

Spread 175 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date April 02, 2012

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Erste, RBI & Royal Bank of Scotland

Ratings Baa1 (Moody‘s)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law Austrian

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.