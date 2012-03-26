New Issue-Kommuninvest I Sverige adds $370 mln to 2014 bond

March 26 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Monday.

Borrower Kommuninvest I Sverige Aktiebolag

Issue Amount $370 million

Maturity Date April 11, 2014

Coupon 3-month Libor + 15bp

Issue price 99.867

Reoffer price 99.867

Discount Margin 3-month Libor + 22bp

Payment Date April 02, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank & Daiwa Capital Markets

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

Negative Pledge Yes

Force Majeure Yes

Cross Default Yes

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

The issue size will total $1.0 billion

when fungible

ISIN XS0615775136

Temp ISIN XS0766468309

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.