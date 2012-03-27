March 27 (Reuters) -

Implenia wins another Gotthard contract - Total contractor order for fitting out shell construction of ancillary structures is awarded to EquiTec consortium, a joint venture between Implenia and Alpiq

Dietlikon, 27 March 2012 - The EquiTec Gotthard (ETG) consortium - a joint venture between Implenia and Alpiq Infra AG - has signed a contract with AlpTransit Gotthard AG, the awarding authority of the Gotthard and Ceneri base tunnels, for fitting out the shell construction of ancillary structures in “Lot E” of the Gotthard project. Following the excavation and interior construction work on the main Sedrun, Faido and Bodio tunnel sections, Implenia is now responsible for another important part of this momentous, 57 km long construction project. Lot E is part of the fitting out of the Gotthard base tunnel’s shell construction. It consists of the Amsteg sub-sections, the Faido and Sedrun multifunctional sites, the portal buildings including the Sedrun access points and the Sedrun shaft head, including access galleries. ETG’s work includes planning and executing the whole mechanical and electromechanical equipment for the two multifunctional sites, the central ventilation units and the railway technology buildings in Sedrun and Faido. It also includes production, fitting and commissioning of all the equipment. The core of Lot E is the ventilation technology for the subterranean railway technology buildings in which all the equipment is kept. It also includes power supplies and earthing for all shell construction equipment and all crane equipment at the multifunctional sites. The two companies forming ETG complement each other in terms of expertise, and both offer plenty of experience in the rail technology sector. The total contractor order is worth a total of approximately CHF 45 million, of which Implenia’s share is 50%. Installation work begins in August 2012, and final handover is scheduled for the end of May 2016.

