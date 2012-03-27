Malaysia's Cagamas issues $162 mln Islamic bond

KUALA LUMPUR, March 27 (Reuters) - Malaysia’s Cagamas Bhd , the country’s mortgage corporation, said on Tuesday it has issued a multi-tenured 500 million ringgit ($162.34 million) Islamic bond to widen and diversify its investor base.

The Cagamas bond is structured under wakala concept that involves the use of an agency agreement in which one firm accepts funds from another to invest on its behalf in a sharia-compliant manner.

“The uniqueness of the sukuk wakala structure arises from the co-mingling of the debts arising from a commodity murabahah transaction with equity assets constituting an investment portfolio,” Cagamas said in a statement.

Cagamas said the sukuk wakala, which was issued out of its 60 billion ringgit commercial paper and medium term note programmes, was priced at yields of 3.35 percent, 3.50 percent and 3.70 percent for one, three and five year tenures respectively.

AmInvestment Bank Bhd and RHB Investment Bank Bhd <were the joint lead managers for the issuance. ($1 = 3.0800 ringgit) (Reporting By Yantoultra Ngui; Editing Niluksi Koswanage)