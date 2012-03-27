FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Malaysia's Cagamas issues $162 mln Islamic bond
Sections
Featured
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
Politics
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
Breakingviews
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
March 27, 2012 / 9:06 AM / 6 years ago

Malaysia's Cagamas issues $162 mln Islamic bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, March 27 (Reuters) - Malaysia’s Cagamas Bhd , the country’s mortgage corporation, said on Tuesday it has issued a multi-tenured 500 million ringgit ($162.34 million) Islamic bond to widen and diversify its investor base.

The Cagamas bond is structured under wakala concept that involves the use of an agency agreement in which one firm accepts funds from another to invest on its behalf in a sharia-compliant manner.

“The uniqueness of the sukuk wakala structure arises from the co-mingling of the debts arising from a commodity murabahah transaction with equity assets constituting an investment portfolio,” Cagamas said in a statement.

Cagamas said the sukuk wakala, which was issued out of its 60 billion ringgit commercial paper and medium term note programmes, was priced at yields of 3.35 percent, 3.50 percent and 3.70 percent for one, three and five year tenures respectively.

AmInvestment Bank Bhd and RHB Investment Bank Bhd <were the joint lead managers for the issuance. ($1 = 3.0800 ringgit) (Reporting By Yantoultra Ngui; Editing Niluksi Koswanage)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.