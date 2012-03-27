FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-Nationwide B/S prices 1.0 bln euro 2017 bond - Leads
#Credit Markets
March 27, 2012 / 2:10 PM / in 6 years

New Issue-Nationwide B/S prices 1.0 bln euro 2017 bond - Leads

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 27 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Nationwide Building Society

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date April 03, 2017

Coupon 3.125 pct

Reoffer price 99.622

Spread 158 basis points

Yield 3.208 pct

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 230.1

bp over the OBL#162

Payment Date April 03, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Bank of America Merrill Lynch,

Deutsche Bank, JP Morgan & UBS

Ratings A2 (Moody‘s), A+ (S&P),

A+ (Fitch)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN

Programme

ISIN XS0767717746

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

