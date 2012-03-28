FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Singapore's Kreuz plans S$34.5 mln placement
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 17
U.S.
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 17
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
March 28, 2012 / 5:31 AM / in 6 years

Singapore's Kreuz plans S$34.5 mln placement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, March 28 (Reuters) - Singapore subsea services provider Kreuz Holdings is selling new shares and two existing shareholders are selling shares for up to S$34.5 million ($27.5 million) in a placement, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.

Offshore services firm Swiber Holdings will sell 33 million of its shares in Kreuz, while Kurush Contractor will sell 17 million of its shares at between S$0.34 and S$0.345, the term sheet said.

The placement will have an upsize portion of 30 million secondary shares, it said.

DBS Bank and Religare Capital Markets are the joint placement agent.

Kreuz and Swiber both halted their shares from trading. ($1 = 1.2563 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Charmian Kok)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.