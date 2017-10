March 28 (Reuters) - Following are terms and conditions of a bond to be issued on April 02, 2012

Borrower BOC Aviation Pte Ltd

Form of Debt Fixed Rate MTN’s

Issue Amount S$115 million

Coupon 3.05% pa semi-annual till 02 Oct 2013

Issue Date April 02, 2012

Maturity Date October 02, 2013

Coupon Payment Dates 02 October and 02 April

Commencing on 02 October 2012

Denomination S$250,000

Lead Manager DBS (Created by Vidyasagar S Havale)