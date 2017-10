HONG KONG, March 28 (Reuters) - Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Ltd, the Chinese joint venture partner of BMW AG, said on Wednesday that it aims to sell 150,000 BMW sedans this year, up nearly 40 percent from 2011.

The company’s chairman was speaking after it reported a 42.6 percent rise in 2011 profit.

Shares of Brilliance closed up 0.85 percent on Wednesday, outperforming a 0.77 percent fall in Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index . (Reporting By Alison Leung; Editing by Chris Lewis)