New Issue-KfW adds 500 mln NOK to 2016 bond

March 28 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Wednesday.

Borrower KfW

Guarantor Federal Republic of Germany

Issue Amount 500 million Norwegian crown

Maturity Date October 12, 2016

Coupon 2.875 pct

Issue price 101.988

Payment Date April 4, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank & Toronto Dominion Bank

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 10

Governing Law German

Notes The issue size will total 3.25 billion

Norwegian crown when fungible

ISIN XS0690389217

