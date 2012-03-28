New Issue-EIB prices 300 mln stg 2027 bond

March 28 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 300 million sterling
Maturity Date December 7, 2027
Coupon 3.75 pct
Reoffer price 99.052
Spread 95 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 6.0 pct Dec 2018 UKT
Payment Date April 12, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, HSBC, RBS & SG CIB
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
