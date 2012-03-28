New Issue-Hit Finance adds 300 mln euro 2018 bond

March 28 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Wednesday.

Borrower Hit Finance B.V.

Guarantor Holding D‘Infrastructure De

Transport SAS

Issue Amount 300 million euro

Maturity Date March 9, 2018

Coupon 5.75 pct

Reoffer price 104.678

Yield 4.819 pct

Spread 303 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 373.6

bp over the 4.0 pct January 2018 DBR

Payment Date April 12, 2012

Lead Manager(s) BBVA, Santander GBM, Societe

Generale CIB & Unicredit

Ratings Baa2 (Moody‘s)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Notes The issue size will total 1.1

billion euro when fungible

ISIN XS0602534637

