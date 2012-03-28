New Issue-Swedbank prices 1.0 bln euro 2016 bond

March 28 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Swedbank AB

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date April 04, 2016

Coupon 2.375 pct

Reoffer price 99.654

Spread 107 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 188.7bp

over the OBL #159

Payment Date April 04, 2012

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Citigroup, HSBC &

Swedbank Markets

Ratings A2 (Moody‘s)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

ISIN XS0768453101

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.