New Issue-Swedbank prices 1.0 bln euro 2016 bond

March 28 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Swedbank AB
Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro
Maturity Date April 04, 2016
Coupon 2.375 pct
Reoffer price 99.654
Spread 107 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 188.7bp
over the OBL #159
Payment Date April 04, 2012
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Citigroup, HSBC &
Swedbank Markets
Ratings A2 (Moody‘s)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English
