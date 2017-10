SINGAPORE, March 29 (Reuters) - Singapore conglomerate Fraser and Neave (F&N) has requested a trading halt in its shares pending an announcement.

F&N, which is part owned by Japan’s Kirin, is a diversified conglomerate with interests in food, soft drinks, beer, property and printing. It is one of the two major shareholders in Asia Pacific Breweries, which bottles Tiger and Heineken beer in the region. (Reporting by Kevin Lim)