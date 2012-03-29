TEXT-Fitch affirms FADE bonds following amendment

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 29 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Fondo de Titulizacion del Deficit del Sistema Electrico, F.T.A.’s (FADE or the issuer) Series 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 & 10 bonds’ ‘A’ rating with a Negative Outlook.

The affirmation follows an amendment to the transaction documents, where the ‘A’/‘F1’ triggers on the account bank, collection account bank, guarantee account bank, paying agent and liquidity facility provider are removed. All these roles are currently provided by Instituto de Credito Oficial (‘A’/Negative/‘F1’).

All six series of bonds issued by FADE are fully irrevocable and unconditionally guaranteed by the Spanish government and the rating is credit linked to Spain’s sovereign rating. Any change in the sovereign rating is likely to lead to a change in the bonds’ rating. While the amendment exposes the transaction to higher counterparty risk, in Fitch’s view this is mitigated by the guarantee which remains unaffected.

FADE bonds are backed by electricity tariff deficits incurred in Spain during 2001 - 2010 and the tariff deficits expected to occur to end-2012 and is able to issue different series of bonds up to the current programme limit of EUR22bn subject to certain conditions in the programme documents. Each series can have different terms, such as different maturity dates and interest rates however it is a condition under the programme documentation that all the bonds issued are fully guaranteed by the Spanish government.

FADE has a total EUR13.15bn of bonds outstanding to date.