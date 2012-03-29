New Issue-Danske Bank prices 3.0 bln SEK 2017 bond

March 29 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a covered bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Danske Bank A/S

Issue Amount 3.0 billion Swedish crown

Maturity Date April 04, 2017

Coupon 3.375 pct

Reoffer price 99.481

Reoffer Yield 3.49 pct

Spread 115 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date April 04, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Danske Bank & Swedbank

Ratings AAA (S&P), AAA (Fitch)

Listing Stockholm

Denoms (M) 1

Governing Law Danish

Notes Covered bond, backed by commerical

and residential mortgages from

Cover pool “C”

ISIN SE0004547172

