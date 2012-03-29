FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New Issue-Danske Bank prices 3.0 bln SEK 2017 bond
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
March 29, 2012 / 12:00 PM / 6 years ago

New Issue-Danske Bank prices 3.0 bln SEK 2017 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 29 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a covered bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Danske Bank A/S

Issue Amount 3.0 billion Swedish crown

Maturity Date April 04, 2017

Coupon 3.375 pct

Reoffer price 99.481

Reoffer Yield 3.49 pct

Spread 115 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date April 04, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Danske Bank & Swedbank

Ratings AAA (S&P), AAA (Fitch)

Listing Stockholm

Denoms (M) 1

Governing Law Danish

Notes Covered bond, backed by commerical

and residential mortgages from

Cover pool “C”

ISIN SE0004547172

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.