New Issue-Danske Bank prices 3.0 bln SEK 2017 bond

March 29 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a covered bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Danske Bank A/S
Issue Amount 3.0 billion Swedish crown
Maturity Date April 04, 2017
Coupon 3.375 pct
Reoffer price 99.481
Reoffer Yield 3.49 pct
Spread 115 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date April 04, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Danske Bank & Swedbank
Ratings AAA (S&P), AAA (Fitch)
Listing Stockholm
Denoms (M) 1
Governing Law Danish
Notes Covered bond, backed by commerical
and residential mortgages from
Cover pool “C”
