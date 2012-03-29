FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-HSH Nordbank prices 500 mln euro 2017 bond
#Credit Markets
March 29, 2012 / 12:26 PM / 6 years ago

New Issue-HSH Nordbank prices 500 mln euro 2017 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 29 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a Mortgage pfandbriefe issue priced on Thursday.

Borrower HSH Nordbank

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date April 5, 2017

Coupon 1.875 pct

Reoffer price 99.891

Spread 33 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to

108.5bp over the 0.75 pct 2017 OBL

162

Payment Date April 5, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Commerzbank, DZ Bank, HSH Nordbank,

RBS & Unicredit

Ratings Aa1 (Moody‘s)

Listing Hamburg

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

ISIN DE000HSH3ZGO

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

