New Issue-BNG prices 500 mln SEK 2017 bond

March 29 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Bank Nederlandse Gemeenten (BNG)
Issue Amount 500 million Swedish crown
Maturity Date April 12, 2017
Coupon 3.0 pct
Issue price 101.335
Payment Date April 12, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Rabobank International & TD Securities
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Amsterdam
Full fees 1.875 pct
Denoms (K) 10
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
Data supplied by International Insider.