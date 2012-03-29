New Issue-Teva Pharmaceutical prices 1.0 bln euro 2019 bond

March 29 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Teva Pharmaceutical Finance IV BV
Guarantor Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd
Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro
Maturity Date April 15, 2019
Coupon 2.875 pct
Issue price 99.648
Spread 100 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 169.9bp
over the 3.75 pct January 2019 DBR
Payment Date April 04, 2012
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, HSBC & JPMorgan
Ratings A3 (Moody‘s)
Listing Ireland
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue