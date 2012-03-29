FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New Issue-Teva Pharmaceutical prices 1.0 bln euro 2019 bond
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 29, 2012 / 5:00 PM / in 6 years

New Issue-Teva Pharmaceutical prices 1.0 bln euro 2019 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 29 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Teva Pharmaceutical Finance IV BV

Guarantor Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date April 15, 2019

Coupon 2.875 pct

Issue price 99.648

Spread 100 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 169.9bp

over the 3.75 pct January 2019 DBR

Payment Date April 04, 2012

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, HSBC & JPMorgan

Ratings A3 (Moody‘s)

Listing Ireland

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN XS0765295828

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.