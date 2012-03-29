New Issue-Teva Pharmaceutical prices 1.0 bln euro 2019 bond

March 29 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Teva Pharmaceutical Finance IV BV

Guarantor Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date April 15, 2019

Coupon 2.875 pct

Issue price 99.648

Spread 100 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 169.9bp

over the 3.75 pct January 2019 DBR

Payment Date April 04, 2012

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, HSBC & JPMorgan

Ratings A3 (Moody‘s)

Listing Ireland

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN XS0765295828

