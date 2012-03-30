New Issue-EAA prices 750 mln euro 2015 bond- Leads

March 30 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Friday.

Borrower Ersta Abwicklungsanstalt

Issue Amount 750 million euro

Maturity Date April 02, 2015

Coupon 1.25 pct

Reoffer price 99.953

Spread 5 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 90.5

bp over the 2015 BOBL#156

Payment Date April 05, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Unicredit

Ratings Aa1 (Moody‘s)

Listing Duesseldorf

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters

terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.