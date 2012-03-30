New Issue-EIB adds 380 mln NOK to 2021 bond

March 30 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Friday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 380 million Norwegian crown
Maturity Date May 25, 2021
Coupon 4.875 pct
Issue price 106.62
Payment Date April 13, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Nordea Markets
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 10
Notes Launched under the issuer’s EMTN
Programme
Data supplied by International Insider.