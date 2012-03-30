New Issue-EIB adds 380 mln NOK to 2021 bond

March 30 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Friday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 380 million Norwegian crown

Maturity Date May 25, 2021

Coupon 4.875 pct

Issue price 106.62

Payment Date April 13, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Nordea Markets

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 10

Notes Launched under the issuer’s EMTN

Programme

ISIN XS06177418529

