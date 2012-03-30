New Issue-KLP Kommunekredit prices 500 mln NOK 2016 FRN

March 30 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a covered notes issue priced on Friday.

Borrower KLP Kommunekredit A.S

Issue Amount 500 million Norwegian crown

Maturity Date April 13, 2016

Coupon 3-month Nibor + 40bp

Issue price Par

Payment Date April 13, 2012

Lead Manager(s) DNB Markets & Nordea Markets

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (Fitch)

Listing Oslo

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (M) 1

Notes Launched under issuer’s Covered Bond

Programme

ISIN NO0010642192

