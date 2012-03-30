FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-KLP Kommunekredit prices 500 mln NOK 2016 FRN
March 30, 2012 / 1:00 PM / 6 years ago

New Issue-KLP Kommunekredit prices 500 mln NOK 2016 FRN

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 30 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a covered notes issue priced on Friday.

Borrower KLP Kommunekredit A.S

Issue Amount 500 million Norwegian crown

Maturity Date April 13, 2016

Coupon 3-month Nibor + 40bp

Issue price Par

Payment Date April 13, 2012

Lead Manager(s) DNB Markets & Nordea Markets

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (Fitch)

Listing Oslo

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (M) 1

Notes Launched under issuer’s Covered Bond

Programme

ISIN NO0010642192

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

