EFG International appoints new Head of Private Banking in the UK

Zurich, 2 April 2012 - EFG International appoints new Head of Private Banking at EFG Private Bank.

EFG Private Bank, EFG International’s business in the UK, has appointed Daniel Gerber to the position of Managing Director and Head of Private Banking, with effect from 2 July 2012. He will be a member of the management committee and board of EFG Private Bank, subject to regulatory approval, and will report to Anthony Cooke- Yarborough, CEO of EFG International’s UK and Channel Islands business, encompassing EFG Private Bank, EFG Harris Allday and EFG Independent Financial Advisers. Daniel Gerber is an experienced private banking professional. He was formerly Chief Executive Officer of Julius Baer International in London, a position he held since 2008, having previously been its Deputy CEO. He joined Julius Baer in 1999 and has held a variety of other positions in Switzerland. Anthony Cooke-Yarborough, Chief Executive Officer, EFG Private Bank: - “I am very pleased that Daniel is joining EFG Private Bank. His career has been spent in private banking, and he brings specific experience of running a Swiss-owned UK private banking business. EFG Private Bank has been growing strongly, notwithstanding challenging conditions. The business is well positioned, and I am looking forward to working with Daniel to deliver continued profitable growth.” Daniel Gerber, Head of Private Banking, EFG Private Bank:

- “I am excited to be taking on this new challenge, and to be part of a dynamic private banking business intent on delivering further growth. EFG Private Bank has much to offer both clients and entrepreneurial private bankers, and has significant future potential. I am looking forward to helping to realise this.” (Reporting By Ashok Narayanaswamy)