April 2 (Reuters) - Acino adds blockbuster esomeprazole to its product portfolio

Basle, April 2, 2012, 07.00 hrs - Shortly after having acquired Cephalon/Mepha’s international business in the Middle East, Africa, Asia and Latin America, Acino continues its expansion in global emerging markets under its «Acino Switzerland» brand by successfully in-licensing the blockbuster drug esomeprazole. The licensing agreements include esomeprazole 20 mg and 40 mg MUPS (Multiple Unit Particulate Systems) tablets, and esomeprazole 40 mg lyophilized powder for injection. The esomeprazole MUPS tablets are being produced at Acino’s manufacturing site in Liesberg (Canton Baselland, Switzerland). Esomeprazole (original product Nexium from AstraZeneca), a proton pump inhibitor (PPI), is being used in the treatment of indications such as dyspepsia, peptic ulcer disease (PUD), gastro-esophageal reflux disease (GORD/GERD) and Zollinger-Ellison syndrome. The product (oral and parenteral presentations) generated worldwide annual sales of over USD 8.7 billion (MAT 06/2011) and is among the top five drugs in several of Acino’s target markets.

Through this in-licensing agreement Acino will further strengthen its position in the gastrointestinaltherapeutic area. The company is anticipating a good match with its strong franchise with the branded product Gasec (omeprazole), which Mepha built up over the years in different international markets. In addition, Acino successfully completed the inlicensing of another PPI, pantoprazole 40 mg, for injection. Dr. Manuel Heim, Head of Global Marketing, said: ”We consider this an excellent fit to support our own-brand marketing strategy of providing Swiss quality products with advanced and refined application technologies such as MUPS, ensuring effective relief to patients. We expect to add more products to our existing portfolio with a focus on the therapeutic areas pain, oncology, urology, antiinfectives, cardiovascular disease, gastrointestinaldisorders, and others.

Ruud van Anraat, Chief Commercial Officer, added: “ Acino - with its Swiss base, international market presence, and high quality standards - will be ideally placed to capitalize on the potential of these products in up and coming markets. It underscores our dedication and focus, making «Acino Switzerland» a preferred partner in emerging markets with the aim to make quality medicine accessible for the benefit of the patient.”