#Industry, Materials and Utilities
April 2, 2012 / 6:51 AM / 6 years ago

Changes in the board of directors

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

30 March 2012(Reuters) - Changes in the board of directors

Antonio Matteo Taormina and Rudolf Hübscher have announced that they will step down from theboard of directors of Repower AG with effect 9 May 2012, the date of the annual general meeting(AGM).

Antonio Matteo Taormina has sat on the board since 1999, and Rudolf Hübscher since 2000. Daniel Spinnler (born 1956) of Remigen (Canton Aargau) has been proposed for election as successorto Antonio Matteo Taormina. Daniel Spinnler is head of the Finance & Services unit in the EnergySwitzerland division of Alpiq Suisse SA.

Roger Vetsch (born 1965) of Klosters (Canton Graubünden), a building contractor and member of theCanton Graubünden parliament with a degree in civil engineering, has been proposed for election as successor to Rudolf Hübscher.

The board of directors will move that both nominees be elected to the board of directors by the Repower AG annual general meeting in Ilanz on 9 May 2012.

Reporting By Ashok Narayanaswamy

