Over-allotment (Greenshoe) option of DKSH shares fully exercised
April 2, 2012 / 6:56 AM / in 6 years

Over-allotment (Greenshoe) option of DKSH shares fully exercised

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 30, 2012(Reuters) - Over-allotment (Greenshoe) option of DKSH shares fully exercised DKSH Holding Ltd. Date: March 30, 2012 DKSH Holding Ltd. (DKSH), the leading Market Expansion Services provider with a focus on Asia(1), announces today that the Joint Bookrunners, acting on behalf of the syndicate banks, have fully exercised the over-allotment (Greenshoe) option of 10% of the shares offered in the base offer at the offering price of CHF 48 per share. Zurich, Switzerland, March 30, 2012 - On March 20, 2012, DKSH was traded for the first time on the SIX Swiss Exchange. The syndicate banks have today decided to fully exercise the “Greenshoe” option, representing 10% of the shares offered in the base offering. With the over-allotment (Greenshoe) option fully exercised, the free float of shares will increase from 28.5% to 31.2%

Reporting By Ashok Narayanaswamy

