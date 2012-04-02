March 30 (Reuters) -

Gurit closes supply contract for Aerospace materials

Zürich/Switzerland, March 30, 2012. Gurit, a worldwide leading developer and manufacturer of advanced composites (SIX Swiss Exchange: GUR) has agreed the continuation of supplies of prepreg materials for all Airbus aircraft types for the years 2012 and 2013 with an existing customer. The agreement, outside the existing frame-work contract with the EADS group, represents a business volume of up to CHF 20 million for this period. Gurit will supply materials to a leading cabin supplier for all Airbus planes, including the world's largest passenger airplane, Airbus A380, and the new wide-body model Airbus A350, which is scheduled to enter into service in 2015. Gurit will supply pre-impregnated composite materials manufactured in its factories in Kassel, Germany, and Zullwil, Switzerland. Under the renewed contract, Gurit materials will be used in the production of cabin ceilings, side-walls and of airducts, to name the key applications. Link to the pdf file of this release here (Reporting By Ashok Narayanaswamy)