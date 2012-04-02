New Issue-Fluxys NV/SA prices 100 mln euro 2018 bond

April 2 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Fluxy NA/SA

Issue Amount Minimum 100 million

Maturity Date May 3, 2018

Coupon 4.25 pct

Issue price 101.875

Yield 3.834 pct

Payment Date May 3, 2012

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas & KBS Bank

Listing Euronext Brussels

Full fees 1.875 pct

Denoms (K) 1

ISIN BE0002148501

