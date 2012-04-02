New Issue-Fluxys NV/SA prices 100 mln euro 2018 bond

April 2 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Fluxy NA/SA
Issue Amount Minimum 100 million
Maturity Date May 3, 2018
Coupon 4.25 pct
Issue price 101.875
Yield 3.834 pct
Payment Date May 3, 2012
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas & KBS Bank
Listing Euronext Brussels
Full fees 1.875 pct
Denoms (K) 1
