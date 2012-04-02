FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-Fluxys NV/SA prices 100 mln euro 2018 bond
#Credit Markets
April 2, 2012 / 8:06 AM / in 6 years

New Issue-Fluxys NV/SA prices 100 mln euro 2018 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 2 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Fluxy NA/SA

Issue Amount Minimum 100 million

Maturity Date May 3, 2018

Coupon 4.25 pct

Issue price 101.875

Yield 3.834 pct

Payment Date May 3, 2012

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas & KBS Bank

Listing Euronext Brussels

Full fees 1.875 pct

Denoms (K) 1

ISIN BE0002148501

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

