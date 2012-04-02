FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-ASB prices 200 mln SFR 2018 bond
April 2, 2012 / 2:36 PM / 6 years ago

New Issue-ASB prices 200 mln SFR 2018 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 2 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower ASB

Guarantor ASB Bank Ltd {CBAAB.UL], NZ CB Guarantor: ASB

Covered Bond Trusteee Ltd, NZ

Issue Amount 200 million swiss francs

Maturity Date November 2, 2018

Coupon 1.375 pct

Yield 1.353 pct

Issue price 100.1380

Reoffer price 100.1380

Spread 65 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date May 2, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Credit Suisse & UBS

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law English

ISIN CH0183380721

Data supplied by International Insider.

