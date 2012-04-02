FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-Rabobank prices 500 mln NOK 2017 bond
#Credit Markets
April 2, 2012 / 3:55 PM / in 6 years

New Issue-Rabobank prices 500 mln NOK 2017 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 02 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Rabobank NV

Issue Amount 500 million Norwegian crown

Maturity Date April 18, 2017

Coupon 3.50 pct

Issue price 101.035

Payment Date April 18, 2012

Lead Manager(s) ANZ & Rabobank

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 10

Governing Law Dutch

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

