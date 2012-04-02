UPDATE 1-Moody's cuts Gannett's guaranteed senior unsecured notes

April 2 (Reuters) - Moody’s lowered its rating on Gannett Co’s guaranteed senior unsecured note and credit facility a notch to Ba1, citing unavailability of unguaranteed debt on the company’s books.

“Gannett no longer has unguaranteed debt in its capital structure. The previously outstanding unguaranteed notes were structurally junior to the guaranteed debt and would have provided first loss absorption in the event of a default,” Moody’s said in a statement.

The company’s $307 million of senior unguaranteed notes matured on April 1, which Moody’s said were paid off through existing cash and revolver borrowing.

Moody’s maintained its stable outlook on the newspaper publisher’s senior unsecured guaranteed bank credit facilities due September 2014 and senior unsecured guaranteed regular bond/debentures.

The largest U.S. newspaper chain by circulation has been struggling with declining advertising spend and rising costs.

According to its latest annual filing, Gannett had long-term debt of $1.76 billion at the end of 2011.

Gannett shares closed at $15.4 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange.