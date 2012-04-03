FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-Peugeot prices 600 mln euro 2017 bond- leads
April 3, 2012 / 2:25 PM / 6 years ago

New Issue-Peugeot prices 600 mln euro 2017 bond- leads

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 03 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Peugeot

Issue Amount 600 million euro

Maturity Date July 11, 2017

Coupon 5.625 pct

Reoffer price 99.472

Spread 412.5 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 493.8

bp over the 0.75 pct February 2017

OBL#162

Payment Date April 04, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Deutshe Bank, BBVA, CA-CIB, HSBC &

Natixis

Ratings Ba1 (Moody‘s)

Listing Paris

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law French

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN

Programme

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters

terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

