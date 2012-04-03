FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-Gecina prices 650 mln euro 2019 bond
#Credit Markets
April 3, 2012 / 2:40 PM / 6 years ago

New Issue-Gecina prices 650 mln euro 2019 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 03 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Gecina

Issue Amount 650 million euro

Maturity Date April 11, 2091

Coupon 4.75 pct

Issue price 99.499

Reoffer price 99.499

Spread 290 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 359.8bp

over the 3.75 pct January 2019 DBR

Payment Date April 11, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Credit Agricol CIB, CM CIC, Natixis,

Royal Bank of Scotland & SG CIB

Ratings Baa3 (Moody‘s)

Listing Paris

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law French

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

