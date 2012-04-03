FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-NWB adds 250 mln NOK to 2017 bond
April 3, 2012 / 3:50 PM / 6 years ago

New Issue-NWB adds 250 mln NOK to 2017 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 03 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Tuesday.

Borrower Nederlandse Waterschapsbank(NWB)

Issue Amount 250 million Norwegian crown

Maturity Date April 03, 2017

Coupon 3.375 pct

Issue price 101.107

Payment Date April 17, 2012

Lead Manager(s) HSBC & TD Securities

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Listing Lux

Full fees 1.875 pct

Denoms (K) 10

Governing Law Dutch

Notes The issue size will total 900 million Norwegian crown

When fungible

ISIN XS0767065906

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

