New Issue-CADES prices $2.0 bln 2017 bond
#Credit Markets
April 3, 2012 / 4:00 PM / in 6 years

New Issue-CADES prices $2.0 bln 2017 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 03 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Caisse d‘Amortissement de la Dette Sociale

(CADES)

Issue Amount $2.0 billion

Maturity Date April 12, 2017

Coupon 2.125 pct

Reoffer price 99.670

Spread 95 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 120.5bp

CT5

Payment Date April 12, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Bank of America Merrill Lynch, BNP

Paribas, Citigroup & Credit Suisse

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Listing Lux

Full fees 12.5 cent

Denoms (K) 100-1

Regs ISIN XS0771920856

144A ISIN US12802DAD84

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

