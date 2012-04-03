New Issue-CADES prices $2.0 bln 2017 bond

April 03 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Caisse d‘Amortissement de la Dette Sociale

(CADES)

Issue Amount $2.0 billion

Maturity Date April 12, 2017

Coupon 2.125 pct

Reoffer price 99.670

Spread 95 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 120.5bp

CT5

Payment Date April 12, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Bank of America Merrill Lynch, BNP

Paribas, Citigroup & Credit Suisse

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Listing Lux

Full fees 12.5 cent

Denoms (K) 100-1

Regs ISIN XS0771920856

144A ISIN US12802DAD84

