New Issue-CADES prices $2.0 bln 2017 bond

April 03 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Caisse d‘Amortissement de la Dette Sociale
Issue Amount $2.0 billion
Maturity Date April 12, 2017
Coupon 2.125 pct
Reoffer price 99.670
Spread 95 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 120.5bp
Payment Date April 12, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Bank of America Merrill Lynch, BNP
Paribas, Citigroup & Credit Suisse
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)
Listing Lux
Full fees 12.5 cent
Denoms (K) 100-1
Regs ISIN XS0771920856
