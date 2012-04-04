New Issue-CBA prices 100 mln sfr 2022 bond

April 04 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA)

Guarantor Perpetual Corporte Trust Ltd

Issue Amount 100 milliom Swiss francs

Maturity Date 02 May 2022

Coupon 1.625 pct

Issue price 100.815

Reoffer price 100.065

Payment Date May 02, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (Fitch)

Listing SIX

Full fees Standard

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer’s Covered

Bond Programme

ISIN CH0183597266

