Genting Singapore to issue $397 mln in perpetuals
April 9, 2012 / 3:05 AM / 6 years ago

Genting Singapore to issue $397 mln in perpetuals

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, April 9 (Reuters) - Casino operator Genting Singapore PLC said on Monday it plans to sell S$500 million ($397 million) worth of perpetual subordinated capital securities.

The securities will pay an annual coupon of 5.125 percent until October 2022 and 6.125 percent after that.

DBS is the sole global coordinator for the offering. DBS and Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp are the joint lead managers and book runners.

Genting Singapore, a unit of Malaysian group Genting Bhd , also issued S$1.8 billion in perpetual securities last month and said it was seeking new investment opportunities. ($1 = 1.2590 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Charmian Kok)

