Radian shares rise on reinsurance deal

* Radian Guaranty to cede $532 mln of risk in force

* Deal seen to result in a capital benefit of $50 mln-$62.5 mln

* Writes new insurance of $2.43 bln in March

April 10 (Reuters) - Radian Inc’s shares rose more than 6 percent after the mortgage insurer said a subsidiary had entered an agreement with an external reinsurance provider, and that business written increased in March.

Radian Guaranty, Radian’s main mortgage writing unit, entered a quota share reinsurance agreement, which will result in the company ceding $532 million of its risk in force - about 20 percent of the new insurance it has written since the fourth quarter.

The company did not disclose the reinsurer’s name.

Mortgage insurers like Radian and its rival MGIC Investment Corp have so far had to create and capitalize reinsurance subsidiaries to spread the risk on their books.

Reinsurers have spare capacity and capital that could be used to enter the mortgage space.

In October, MGIC said reinsurers were interested in entering the mortgage reinsurance business, attracted by the high returns that could be earned from underwriting new mortgages.

The total amount of risk Radian can cede through this arrangement is expected to be between $1.25 billion and $1.6 billion. This will provide a capital benefit of $50 million to $62.5 million, the company said in a statement.

In February, Radian said its unit may breach the permissible risk-to-capital ratio of 25:1 if no additional capital is contributed.

Radian also said it wrote new insurance of $2.43 billion in the month, up 18 percent from February.

Radian’s shares were up 3 percent at $3.76 in morning trade on the New York Stock Exchange.