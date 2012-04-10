New Issue-EIB prices 1 bln SEK 2019 bond

April 10 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 1.0 billion Swedish crown
Maturity Date April 23, 2019
Coupon 3.0 pct
Reoffer price 99.379
Yield 3.11 pct
Spread 80 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date April 23, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank & SEB
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees 0.175 pct (m+u)
Denoms (K) 10
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
