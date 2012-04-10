FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-EIB prices 1 bln SEK 2019 bond
April 10, 2012 / 2:11 PM / in 6 years

New Issue-EIB prices 1 bln SEK 2019 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 10 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 1.0 billion Swedish crown

Maturity Date April 23, 2019

Coupon 3.0 pct

Reoffer price 99.379

Yield 3.11 pct

Spread 80 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date April 23, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank & SEB

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees 0.175 pct (m+u)

Denoms (K) 10

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN XS0773059042

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

