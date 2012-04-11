FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-NSW TCorp prices A$ 850 mln 2024 bond
#Credit Markets
April 11, 2012

New Issue-NSW TCorp prices A$ 850 mln 2024 bond

April 11 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower New South Wales Treasury Corp

Issue Amount A$ 850 million

Maturity Date August 20, 2024

Coupon 5.0 pct

Yield 4.97 pct

Spread 100 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the ACGB

Payment Date April 16, 2012

Lead Manager(s) ANZ, Central Bank of Australia,

Deutsche Bank & WBC

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Listing ASX

Full fees Undisclosed

Governing Law Austrian

