New Issue-Clariant adds 50 mln SFR to 2019 bond

April 11 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Wednesday.

Borrower Clariant AG

Issue Amount 50 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date April 24, 2019

Coupon 3.25 pct

Issue price 101.282

Payment Date April 24, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse & UBS

Ratings Ba1 (Moody‘s)

Listing Six

Full fees Standard

Governing Law Swiss

Negative Pledge Yes

Cross Default Yes

Notes The issue size will total 285 million Swiss francs

When fungible

ISIN CH0181721629

Temp ISIN CH0183864112

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.