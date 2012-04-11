New Issue-Clariant adds 50 mln SFR to 2019 bond

April 11 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Wednesday.
Borrower Clariant AG
Issue Amount 50 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date April 24, 2019
Coupon 3.25 pct
Issue price 101.282
Payment Date April 24, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse & UBS
Ratings Ba1 (Moody‘s)
Listing Six
Full fees Standard
Governing Law Swiss
Negative Pledge Yes
Cross Default Yes
Notes The issue size will total 285 million Swiss francs
When fungible
Temp ISIN CH0183864112
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.