New Issue-Legrand prices 400 mln euro 2022 bond

April 11 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Legrand SA
Issue Amount 400 million euro
Maturity Date April 19, 2022
Coupon 3.375 pct
Issue price 99.474
Reoffer price 99.474
Yield 3.438 pct
Spread 120 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 172.9 bp
Over the 2.0 pct January 2022 DBR
Payment Date April 19, 2012
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, CACIB, HSBC & Natixis
Ratings A-(S&P)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
