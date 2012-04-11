FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Credit Markets
April 11, 2012 / 1:25 PM / in 6 years

New Issue-Legrand prices 400 mln euro 2022 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 11 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Legrand SA

Issue Amount 400 million euro

Maturity Date April 19, 2022

Coupon 3.375 pct

Issue price 99.474

Reoffer price 99.474

Yield 3.438 pct

Spread 120 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 172.9 bp

Over the 2.0 pct January 2022 DBR

Payment Date April 19, 2012

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, CACIB, HSBC & Natixis

Ratings A-(S&P)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

ISIN FR0011234921

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

