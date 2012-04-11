FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-IBRD adds 75 mln Brazilian real to 2015 bond
#Market News
April 11, 2012 / 4:50 PM / in 6 years

New Issue-IBRD adds 75 mln Brazilian real to 2015 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 11 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Wednesday.

Borrower International Bank For Reconstruction

And Development (IBRD)

Issue Amount 75 million Brazilian real

Maturity Date January 21, 2015

Coupon 10 pct

Issue price 109.3875

Payment Date April 18, 2012

Lead Manager(s) JPMorgan

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Listing Lux

Full fees 1.375 pct

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law English

Notes Launched Under issuer’s Note programme

The issue size will total 300 million

Brazilian real when fungible

ISIN XS0480029601

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

