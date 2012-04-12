FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Please publish following information regarding Absolute Invest Ltd., Zug
April 12, 2012 / 7:01 AM / 5 years ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 12 (Reuters) -

Absolute Invest AG and Alpine Select AG wish to inform you that further discussions have taken place regarding the possible merger of the two companies. Both companies agreed to perform due diligence. The future legal and organisational structure of the merged investment company is to be clarified and if no unexpected obstacles occur, the merger could be completed by this autumn. If you have any further questions, please do not hesitate to contact Mr Thomas Amstutz, Chairman of the Board of Directors, on telephone number +41 (0)43 888 63 00 or bye-mail: thomas.amstutz@aiservices.ch.

Absolute Invest AG (Reporting By Ashok Narayanaswamy)

