New Issue-PSHypo prices multi tranche deal-Leads

April 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a multi tranche deal priced on Thursday.

Borrower Pfandbriefbank Schweizerischer

Hypothekarinstitute (PSHypo)

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 205 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date April 27, 2027

Coupon 1.5 pct

Issue price 100.584

Yield 1.49 pct

Spread 13 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 46bp

over Swiss Govt

ISIN CH0184043542

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 111 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date May 20, 2016

Coupon 2.0 pct

Issue price 106.763

Reoffer price 106.513

Yield 0.382 pct

Spread 7 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 24bp

over Swiss Govt

Notes The issue size will total 821 million

Swiss francs when fungible

ISIN CH0107106301

Temp ISIN CH0184043492

* * * *

Tranche 3

Issue Amount 119 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date January 23, 2017

Coupon 0.625 pct

Issue price 100.908

Yield 0.484 pct

Spread 8 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 27bp

over Swiss Govt

Notes The issue size will total 590 million

Swiss francs when fungible

ISIN CH0147144346

Temp ISIN CH0184043500

* * * *

Common Terms

Payment Date April 27, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse, UBS & RAIF

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Listing SIX

Full fees Standard

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law Swiss

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.