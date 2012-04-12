New Issue-KTM Power prices 85 mln euro 2017 bond

April 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower KTM Power Sports AG

Issue Amount 85 million euro

Maturity Date April 24, 2017

Coupon 4.375 pct

Issue price 99.889

Reoffer price 99.889

Reoffer yield 4.40 pct

Spread 289 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 374.7bp

Over the 0.75 pct Due February 2017 OBL

Payment Date April 24, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Erste Group Bank AG & Unicredit Bank Austria AG

Listing Vienna

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 0.5

Governing Law Austrian

ISIN AT0000A0UJP7

