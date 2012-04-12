New Issue-KTM Power prices 85 mln euro 2017 bond

April 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower KTM Power Sports AG
Issue Amount 85 million euro
Maturity Date April 24, 2017
Coupon 4.375 pct
Issue price 99.889
Reoffer price 99.889
Reoffer yield 4.40 pct
Spread 289 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 374.7bp
Over the 0.75 pct Due February 2017 OBL
Payment Date April 24, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Erste Group Bank AG & Unicredit Bank Austria AG
Listing Vienna
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 0.5
Governing Law Austrian
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.