New Issue-NRW adds 175 mln stg to 2016 FRN

April 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN increased on Thursday.
Borrower NRW.Bank
Guarantor Land of Nordrhein-Westfalen
Issue Amount 175 million sterling
Maturity Date March 21, 2016
Coupon 3-Month Libor + 67bp
Reoffer price 100.0714
Payment Date April 19, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Barclays & RBC Capital Markets
Ratings Aa1 (Moody‘s)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 10
Governing Law German
Notes The issue size will total 400 million sterling
When fungible
Data supplied by International Insider.