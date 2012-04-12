FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-NRW adds 175 mln stg to 2016 FRN
April 12, 2012 / 3:35 PM / 5 years ago

New Issue-NRW adds 175 mln stg to 2016 FRN

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN increased on Thursday.

Borrower NRW.Bank

Guarantor Land of Nordrhein-Westfalen

Issue Amount 175 million sterling

Maturity Date March 21, 2016

Coupon 3-Month Libor + 67bp

Reoffer price 100.0714

Payment Date April 19, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Barclays & RBC Capital Markets

Ratings Aa1 (Moody‘s)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 10

Governing Law German

Notes The issue size will total 400 million sterling

When fungible

ISIN XS0760142488

Data supplied by International Insider.

