New Issue-EIB prices 2.0 bln SEK 2032 bond

April 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Friday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 2.0 billion Swedish crown
Maturity Date June 01, 2032
Coupon 3.75 pct
Issue price 99.729
Payment Date April 19, 2012
Lead Manager(s) SEB
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Denoms (K) 10
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
Data supplied by International Insider.