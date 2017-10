Apr 16 (Reuters) - : Global Senior Loan Index Fund 1 B.V., Harbourmaster CLO 10 B.V. and Harbourmaster CLO 11 B.V

* Moody’s : Global Senior Loan Index Fund 1 B.V., Harbourmaster CLO 10 B.V. and Harbourmaster CLO 11 B.V. ratings unaffected by reinstatement of certain Qualifying Countries