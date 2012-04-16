FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 16, 2012 / 3:55 PM / in 5 years

New Issue-L-Bank prices 200 mln stg 2015 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 16 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Landeskreditbank Baden-Wuerttemberg -Foerderbank

(L-Bank)

Guarantor German State of Baden-Wuerttemberg

Issue Amount 200 million sterling

Maturity Date December 07, 2015

Coupon 1.5 pct

Reoffer price 99.856

Yield 1.536 pct

Spread 100 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 4.75 pct 2015 UKT

Payment Date April 23, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Barclays Capital & RBCCM

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

