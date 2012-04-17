New Issue-BMW Australia prices 102 mln euro 2013 FRN

April 17 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Tuesday.
Borrower BMW Australia Finance
Guarantor BMW AG
Issue Amount 102 million euro
Maturity Date September 30, 2013
Coupon 3-month Euribor + 27bp
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 27bp
Payment Date April 30, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Societe Generale
Ratings A2 (Moody‘s)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
